Florida coronavirus: State passes 29,000 resident coronavirus deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,297 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,837,285. The state also surpassed 29,000 resident coronavirus deaths
New cases reported (1,837,285 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 6,297
- Monday: 3,615
- Sunday: 5,436
- Saturday: 7,515
- Friday: 7,617
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 120,992 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.64% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 8.64%
- Sunday: 9.36%
- Saturday: 9.48%
- Friday: 8.42%
- Thursday: 8.07%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.61% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.61%
- Sunday: 6.83%
- Saturday: 6.97%
- Friday: 6.44%
- Thursday: 6.22%
New Florida resident fatalities (29,154 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 220 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,154. The total of non-resident deaths is 505.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 220
- Monday: 155
- Sunday: 96
- Saturday: 118
- Friday: 183
New hospitalizations (76,525 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 306
- Monday: 110
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 280
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,430,637 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 43,287
- Monday: 31,558
- Sunday: 61,909
- Saturday: 68,579
- Friday: 59,393
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 106,996
Deaths: 1,418
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,568
Deaths: 1,384
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,071
Deaths: 701
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,557
Deaths: 548
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,872
Deaths: 614
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,829
Deaths: 1,077
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,745
Deaths: 369
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,967
Deaths: 290
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,392
Deaths: 365
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,725
Deaths: 25
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.