Florida coronavirus: State passes 29,000 resident coronavirus deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,297 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,837,285. The state also surpassed 29,000 resident coronavirus deaths

New cases reported (1,837,285 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 6,297

Monday: 3,615

Sunday: 5,436

Saturday: 7,515

Friday: 7,617

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 120,992 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.64% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 8.64%

Sunday: 9.36%

Saturday: 9.48%

Friday: 8.42%

Thursday: 8.07%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.61% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.61%

Sunday: 6.83%

Saturday: 6.97%

Friday: 6.44%

Thursday: 6.22%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,154 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 220 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,154. The total of non-resident deaths is 505.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 220

Monday: 155

Sunday: 96

Saturday: 118

Friday: 183

New hospitalizations (76,525 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 306

Monday: 110

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 257

Friday: 280

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,430,637 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 43,287

Monday: 31,558

Sunday: 61,909

Saturday: 68,579

Friday: 59,393

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 106,996

Deaths: 1,418

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,568

Deaths: 1,384

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,071

Deaths: 701

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,557

Deaths: 548

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,872

Deaths: 614

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,829

Deaths: 1,077

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,745

Deaths: 369

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,967

Deaths: 290

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,392

Deaths: 365

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,725

Deaths: 25

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.