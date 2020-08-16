Florida coronavirus: State counts smallest daily increase in cases since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded just 3,779 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the smallest increase of cases since June 21. The percent positivity rate was 7.79%.
The death toll climbed by 107 in Sunday’s report, bringing the total deaths to 9,452. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Sunday may not be from the past 24 hours.
Statewide, a total of 573,416 people have tested positive for the virus, up 3,779 from Saturday’s numbers. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 22 consecutive days.
A total of 33,928 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Of the test results received Saturday, 10.92% were positive. The state counted 6,357 positive results and 51,872 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.79% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 108,260 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,006 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,079
Deaths: 483
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,594
Deaths: 548
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,674
Deaths: 245
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,635
Deaths: 173
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,376
Deaths: 358
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,410
Deaths: 149
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,211
Deaths: 60
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,602
Deaths: 41
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,773
Deaths: 40
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,004
Deaths: 8
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
