Florida coronavirus: State counts smallest daily increase in cases since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded just 3,779 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the smallest increase of cases since June 21. The percent positivity rate was 7.79%.

The death toll climbed by 107 in Sunday’s report, bringing the total deaths to 9,452. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Sunday may not be from the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 573,416 people have tested positive for the virus, up 3,779 from Saturday’s numbers. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 22 consecutive days.

A total of 33,928 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Saturday, 10.92% were positive. The state counted 6,357 positive results and 51,872 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.79% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 108,260 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,006 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,079

Deaths: 483

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,594

Deaths: 548

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,674

Deaths: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,635

Deaths: 173

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,376

Deaths: 358

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,410

Deaths: 149

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,211

Deaths: 60

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,602

Deaths: 41

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,773

Deaths: 40

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,004

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

