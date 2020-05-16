Florida coronavirus: State counts 673 additional COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 600 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported in Florida Saturday morning by the Florida Dept. of Health.
FDOH has counted 44,811 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is up by 673 cases since Friday’s report. A total of 1,964 people have died from the virus, up 47 from Friday.
The world has seen over 4.5 million cases of the coronavirus and over 308,000 deaths. The United States has counted 1.4 million cases and over 87,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,531
Deaths: 51
Hospitalizations: 322
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1008
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 286
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 498
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 145
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 834
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 193
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 314
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 62
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 722
Deaths: 41
Hospitalizations: 229
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 28
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.