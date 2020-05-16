Florida coronavirus: State counts 673 additional COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Breaking News
Coronavirus
TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 600 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported in Florida Saturday morning by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH has counted 44,811 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is up by 673 cases since Friday’s report. A total of 1,964 people have died from the virus, up 47 from Friday.

The world has seen over 4.5 million cases of the coronavirus and over 308,000 deaths. The United States has counted 1.4 million cases and over 87,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,531
Deaths: 51
Hospitalizations: 322

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1008
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 286

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 498
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 145

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 834
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 193

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 314
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 62

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 722
Deaths: 41
Hospitalizations: 229

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

