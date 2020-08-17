Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,678 new cases; lowest count since mid-June

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida recorded 2,678 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since mid-June.

The death toll climbed by 87 Monday bringing the total death count to 9,539. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Monday may not be from the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 576,094 people have tested positive for the virus, up 2,678 from Sunday. It’s the lowest daily count of cases since June 17. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 23 consecutive days.

A total of 34,194 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Sunday, 12.10% were positive. The state counted 4,737 positive results and 34,421 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.25% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 108,623 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,017 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,079

Deaths: 483

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,594

Deaths: 548

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,674

Deaths: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,635

Deaths: 173

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,376

Deaths: 358

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,410

Deaths: 149

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,211

Deaths: 60

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,602

Deaths: 41

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,773

Deaths: 40

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,004

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: