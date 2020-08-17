Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,678 new cases; lowest count since mid-June

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida recorded 2,678 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since mid-June.
The death toll climbed by 87 Monday bringing the total death count to 9,539. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Monday may not be from the past 24 hours.
Statewide, a total of 576,094 people have tested positive for the virus, up 2,678 from Sunday. It’s the lowest daily count of cases since June 17. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 23 consecutive days.
A total of 34,194 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Of the test results received Sunday, 12.10% were positive. The state counted 4,737 positive results and 34,421 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.25% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 108,623 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,017 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,079
Deaths: 483
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,594
Deaths: 548
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,674
Deaths: 245
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,635
Deaths: 173
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,376
Deaths: 358
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,410
Deaths: 149
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,211
Deaths: 60
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,602
Deaths: 41
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,773
Deaths: 40
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,004
Deaths: 8
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Attorney disputes Tampa police’s version of events after traffic stop caught on chopper video
- Construction on ‘SunRunner’ begins, line to connect downtown St. Petersburg to beaches
- ‘It was there!’ Boy blows nose, finds Lego stuck up nostril 2 years ago
- Florida pipe bomb suspect arrested Wednesday found dead in his jail cell
- Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE