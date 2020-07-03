Florida coronavirus: State adds 9,488 cases, 67 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida added nearly 9,500 coronavirus cases to its official tally on Friday, after breaking the single-day record twice in the past week.

The state reported 9,488 additional cases of COVID-19 along with 67 deaths on Friday. There have been 178,594 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,684 deaths since the outbreak began. Nearly 15,500 people have been hospitalized.

Testing increased on Wednesday – the state received 68,821 results from labs compared to the 45,466 it received on Tuesday. That’s closer to the spike in results we saw Wednesday through Saturday.

8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches capacity early for second consecutive day

The percent positivity for new cases — the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — was 14.91% on Thursday, up from 14.59% on Wednesday.

(Source: The Florida Department of Health)

The total percent of positive cases on Thursday was 17.17%. The state reported a total of 57,271 negative test results and 11,550 positive results.

The total percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for coronavirus, but a person is only counted once for each day their result is received by the state.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,952

Deaths: 148

Hospitalizations: 654

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,622

Deaths: 183

Hospitalizations: 709

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,776

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 217

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,640

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 488

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 43

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 387

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 68

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 364

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 40

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 491

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

