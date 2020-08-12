Florida coronavirus: State adds 8,109 cases, 212 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded another 8,109 coronavirus cases and 212 more fatalities on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 8,898, including 8,765 Floridians and 133 non-Florida residents. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Wednesday may not be from the past 24 hours

Statewide, a total of 550,901 people have tested positive for the virus, up 8,109 from Tuesday. The increase in cases is higher than yesterday when the state reported 5,831 new cases.

The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 18 consecutive days. Florida had a record 15,300 new cases on July 12. The deadliest day was July 31 when the state recorded 257 deaths.

A total of 31,947 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 16.5% were positive. The state counted 13,395 positive results and 67,802 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.89% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 104,632 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,908 have been hospitalized and 60 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,480

Deaths: 400

Admitted to ER: 2,623

Admitted to hospital: 1,422

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,041

Deaths: 515

Admitted to ER: 2,433

Admitted to hospital: 1,759

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,773

Deaths: 236

Admitted to ER: 564

Admitted to hospital: 660

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,699

Deaths: 164

Admitted to ER: 423

Admitted to hospital: 385

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,041

Deaths: 327

Admitted to ER: 1,906

Admitted to hospital: 1,467

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,458

Deaths: 132

Admitted to ER: 876

Admitted to hospital: 568

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,134

Deaths: 51

Admitted to ER: 388

Admitted to hospital: 268

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,509

Deaths: 37

Admitted to ER: 315

Admitted to hospital: 164

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,633

Deaths: 37

Admitted to ER:

Admitted to hospital: 152

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,000

Deaths: 8

Admitted to ER: 137

Admitted to hospital:91

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

