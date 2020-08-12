Florida coronavirus: State adds 8,109 cases, 212 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded another 8,109 coronavirus cases and 212 more fatalities on Wednesday.
The death toll stands at 8,898, including 8,765 Floridians and 133 non-Florida residents. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Wednesday may not be from the past 24 hours
Statewide, a total of 550,901 people have tested positive for the virus, up 8,109 from Tuesday. The increase in cases is higher than yesterday when the state reported 5,831 new cases.
The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 18 consecutive days. Florida had a record 15,300 new cases on July 12. The deadliest day was July 31 when the state recorded 257 deaths.
A total of 31,947 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Of the test results received Tuesday, 16.5% were positive. The state counted 13,395 positive results and 67,802 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 11.89% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 104,632 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,908 have been hospitalized and 60 have died.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,480
Deaths: 400
Admitted to ER: 2,623
Admitted to hospital: 1,422
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,041
Deaths: 515
Admitted to ER: 2,433
Admitted to hospital: 1,759
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,773
Deaths: 236
Admitted to ER: 564
Admitted to hospital: 660
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,699
Deaths: 164
Admitted to ER: 423
Admitted to hospital: 385
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,041
Deaths: 327
Admitted to ER: 1,906
Admitted to hospital: 1,467
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,458
Deaths: 132
Admitted to ER: 876
Admitted to hospital: 568
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,134
Deaths: 51
Admitted to ER: 388
Admitted to hospital: 268
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,509
Deaths: 37
Admitted to ER: 315
Admitted to hospital: 164
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,633
Deaths: 37
Admitted to ER:
Admitted to hospital: 152
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,000
Deaths: 8
Admitted to ER: 137
Admitted to hospital:91
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
