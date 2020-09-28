Florida coronavirus: State adds 738 new cases, fewest since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Florida reported 738 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website. It’s the lowest number of new cases reported since June 2, when the state reported 617 cases. It’s also the first time Florida has reported less than 1,000 cases in a day since early June.

There are now 701,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The health department also reported five new deaths on Monday. The death toll stands at 14,037.

There were 73 new hospitalizations, nine more than the day before. The state has counted 43,606 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (701,302 total):

  • Monday: 738
  • Sunday: 1,882
  • Saturday: 2,795
  • Friday: 2,847
  • Thursday: 2,541
  • Wednesday: 2,590
  • Tuesday: 2,470

Percent positive: 5.37%

The health department says it received 20,991 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 5.37% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 5.37%
  • Saturday: 5.34%
  • Friday: 5.47%
  • Thursday: 5.39%
  • Wednesday: 5.73%
  • Tuesday: 7.21%
  • Monday: 7.55%

Percent positivity: 4.23%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.23% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 4.23%
  • Saturday: 4.08%
  • Friday: 4.15%
  • Thursday: 4.29%
  • Wednesday: 4.45%
  • Tuesday: 5.30%
  • Monday: 5.88%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,037 total):

The state reported five new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 10
  • Saturday: 107
  • Friday: 120
  • Thursday: 177
  • Wednesday: 202
  • Tuesday: 99

Hospitalizations (43,606 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 73
  • Sunday: 64
  • Saturday: 170
  • Friday: 171
  • Thursday: 187
  • Wednesday: 170
  • Tuesday: 228

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,735
Deaths: 628

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,897
Deaths: 744

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,368
Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,082
Deaths: 254

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,813
Deaths: 528

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,171
Deaths: 208

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,108
Deaths: 119

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,149
Deaths: 86

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,735
Deaths: 103

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,354
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

