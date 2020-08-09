Florida coronavirus: State adds 6k new cases, percent positivity drops to 8.5%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 532,000 total coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the latest report from the health department.
The state reported an additional 6,229 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 532,806. Florida accounts for about 10% of the national total, which surpassed 5,000,000 cases Sunday.
The state’s death toll rose by 77 to 8,186. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
There were also 254 new hospitalizations. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 6,857 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 30,505 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Of the test results received Saturday, 12% were positive. The state counted 10,299 positive results and 75,044 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.46% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 100,500 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,812 have been hospitalized and 55 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,452
Deaths: 388
Hospitalizations: 1,393
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,755
Deaths: 500
Hospitalizations: 1,702
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,179
Deaths: 139
Hospitalizations: 365
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,193
Deaths: 192
Hospitalizations: 616
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,256
Deaths: 312
Hospitalizations: 1,391
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,043
Deaths: 128
Hospitalizations: 550
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,008
Deaths: 47
Hospitalizations: 258
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,431
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 159
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,535
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 148
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 956
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 81
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.