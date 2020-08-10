Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,155 new cases, lowest single-day total since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New coronavirus infections in Florida have fallen below 4,500 for the first time since June.
The state reported an additional 4,155 infections Monday morning, the lowest increase since June 23. It also reported another 91 deaths.
The state has logged a total of 8,277 deaths and 536,931 infections since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
There were 280 more hospital admissions reported, which brings the total number of hospitalizations to 30,785.
Of the test results received Sunday, 12.26% were positive. The state counted 7,130 positive results and 51,023 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.6% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 102,310 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,838 have been hospitalized and 56 have died.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,596
Deaths: 388
Hospitalizations: 1,396
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,816
Deaths: 500
Hospitalizations: 1,711
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,204
Deaths: 147
Hospitalizations: 366
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,429
Deaths: 314
Hospitalizations: 1,390
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,076
Deaths: 129
Hospitalizations: 555
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,014
Deaths: 48
Hospitalizations: 264
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,446
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 160
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,544
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 148
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 969
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 82
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- LIVE NOW: Gov. DeSantis holds education roundtable in Riverview
- Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,155 new cases, lowest single-day total since June
- Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19
- Big announcement about college football season could be coming
- NYC begins registering travelers at COVID-19 checkpoints