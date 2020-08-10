Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,155 new cases, lowest single-day total since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New coronavirus infections in Florida have fallen below 4,500 for the first time since June.

The state reported an additional 4,155 infections Monday morning, the lowest increase since June 23. It also reported another 91 deaths.

The state has logged a total of 8,277 deaths and 536,931 infections since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

There were 280 more hospital admissions reported, which brings the total number of hospitalizations to 30,785.

Of the test results received Sunday, 12.26% were positive. The state counted 7,130 positive results and 51,023 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.6% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 102,310 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,838 have been hospitalized and 56 have died.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,596

Deaths: 388

Hospitalizations: 1,396

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,816

Deaths: 500

Hospitalizations: 1,711

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,204

Deaths: 147

Hospitalizations: 366

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,429

Deaths: 314

Hospitalizations: 1,390

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,076

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 555

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,014

Deaths: 48

Hospitalizations: 264

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,446

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 160

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,544

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 148

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 969

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 82

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

