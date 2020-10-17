Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,044 new cases, highest single-day rise since August

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,044 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in infections since August, and the first time the state has surpassed 4,000 new cases since Aug. 22, when the state reported 4,311 new cases.
There were 87 additional deaths and 114 more hospitalizations in Saturday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 15,917, and 201 non-residents have died.
Cases reported:
- Saturday: 4,044
- Friday: 3,449
- Thursday: 3,356
- Wednesday: 2,883
- Tuesday: 2,725
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,917):
The state reported 87 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 15,917 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 87
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
- Wednesday: 64
- Tuesday: 119
Hospitalizations (46,976 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 114
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 257
- Tuesday: 210
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,028
Deaths: 745
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,811
Deaths: 798
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,885
Deaths: 309
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,349
Deaths: 319
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,092
Deaths: 223
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,621
Deaths: 582
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,406
Deaths: 154
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,419
Deaths: 102
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,018
Deaths: 126
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,517
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
