Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,044 new cases, highest single-day rise since August

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,044 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in infections since August, and the first time the state has surpassed 4,000 new cases since Aug. 22, when the state reported 4,311 new cases.

There were 87 additional deaths and 114 more hospitalizations in Saturday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 15,917, and 201 non-residents have died.

Cases reported:

Saturday: 4,044

Friday: 3,449

Thursday: 3,356

Wednesday: 2,883

Tuesday: 2,725

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,917):

The state reported 87 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 15,917 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 87

Friday: 94

Thursday: 141

Wednesday: 64

Tuesday: 119

Hospitalizations (46,976 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 114

Friday: 169

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 257

Tuesday: 210

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,028

Deaths: 745

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,811

Deaths: 798

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,885

Deaths: 309

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,349

Deaths: 319

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,092

Deaths: 223

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,621

Deaths: 582

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,406

Deaths: 154

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,419

Deaths: 102

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,018

Deaths: 126

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,517

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: