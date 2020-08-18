Florida coronavirus: State adds 3,838 new cases as death toll nears 10,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Florida has tallied under 10,000 coronavirus cases for 24 consecutive days.

The state reported 3,838 new cases and 219 virus fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department.

The state has logged a total of 579,932 infections and 9,758 resident deaths, and 135 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Tuesday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The report says 34,695 Floridians have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The state logged 56,884 test results Tuesday, more than Monday when it logged 39,151 results.

Of the test results received Monday, 11.10% were positive. The state counted 6,312 positive results and 50,572 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 109,258 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,037 have been hospitalized and 65 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,227

Deaths: 487

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,637

Deaths: 558

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,736

Deaths: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,674

Deaths: 173

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,452

Deaths: 360

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,447

Deaths: 152

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,241

Deaths: 60

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,626

Deaths: 41

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,794

Deaths: 40

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,006

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

