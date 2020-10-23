Florida coronavirus: State adds 3,689 cases, 73 resident deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,689 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 771,780.
The state recorded 73 new virus fatalities Friday. The resident death toll stands at 16,340.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 3,689
- Thursday: 5,557
- Wednesday: 2,145
- Tuesday: 3,662
- Monday: 1,707
Percent positive: 4.78%
The health department received 100,179 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 4.78% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 4.78%
- Wednesday: 6.97%
- Tuesday: 8.03%
- Monday: 7.69%
- Sunday: 6.02%
Percent positivity: 4.00%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.00% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.00%
- Wednesday: 5.62%
- Tuesday: 6.74%
- Monday: 6.17%
- Sunday: 4.86%
Florida Resident Fatalities (16,340):
The state reported 73 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 16,340 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 57
- Wednesday: 105
- Tuesday: 84
- Monday: 54
Hospitalizations (47,953 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 137
- Wednesday: 276
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 72
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 46,262
Deaths: 757
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,606
Deaths: 815
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,185
Deaths: 329
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,700
Deaths: 324
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,386
Deaths: 227
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,226
Deaths: 602
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,536
Deaths: 164
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,501
Deaths: 110
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,110
Deaths: 130
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,559
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
