Florida coronavirus: State adds 2,539 cases, lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 2,539 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12.
There were 50 additional deaths and 77 more hospitalizations in Sunday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 15,967, and 201 non-residents have died.
Cases reported:
- Sunday: 2,539
- Saturday: 4,044
- Friday: 3,449
- Thursday: 3,356
- Wednesday: 2,883
Percent positive: 5.94%
The health department says it received 57,567 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.94% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 5.94%
- Friday: 6.39%
- Thursday: 5.32%
- Wednesday: 6.70%
- Tuesday: 6.65%
- Monday: 6.26%
Percent positivity: 4.68%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.68% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 4.68%
- Friday: 5.21%
- Thursday: 4.38%
- Wednesday: 5.20%
- Tuesday: 4.94%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,967):
The state reported 50 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 15,967 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 50
- Saturday: 87
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
- Wednesday: 64
Hospitalizations (47,053 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 114
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 257
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,455
Deaths: 750
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,099
Deaths: 800
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,020
Deaths: 311
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,538
Deaths: 320
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,216
Deaths: 225
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,780
Deaths: 586
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,451
Deaths: 155
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,442
Deaths: 102
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,040
Deaths: 130
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,533
Deaths: 13
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.