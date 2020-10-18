Florida coronavirus: State adds 2,539 cases, lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 2,539 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12.

There were 50 additional deaths and 77 more hospitalizations in Sunday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 15,967, and 201 non-residents have died.

Cases reported:

Sunday: 2,539

Saturday: 4,044

Friday: 3,449

Thursday: 3,356

Wednesday: 2,883

Percent positive: 5.94%

The health department says it received 57,567 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.94% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 5.94%

Friday: 6.39%

Thursday: 5.32%

Wednesday: 6.70%

Tuesday: 6.65%

Monday: 6.26%

Percent positivity: 4.68%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.68% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 4.68%

Friday: 5.21%

Thursday: 4.38%

Wednesday: 5.20%

Tuesday: 4.94%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,967):

The state reported 50 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Friday. The state now has a total of 15,967 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 50

Saturday: 87

Friday: 94

Thursday: 141

Wednesday: 64

Hospitalizations (47,053 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 114

Friday: 169

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 257

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,455

Deaths: 750

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,099

Deaths: 800

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,020

Deaths: 311

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,538

Deaths: 320

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,216

Deaths: 225

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,780

Deaths: 586

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,451

Deaths: 155

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,442

Deaths: 102

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,040

Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,533

Deaths: 13

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.