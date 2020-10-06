Florida coronavirus: State adds 2,251 cases, positivity rate tops 5%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 55 new coronavirus deaths and 2,251 new cases on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.
There are now 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The resident death toll stands at 14,767.
The number of hospitalizations rose by 229 on Tuesday. The state has counted a total of 45,004 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (720,125 total):
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
- Sunday: 1,844
- Saturday: 2,811
- Friday: 2,660
- Thursday: 2,628
- Wednesday: 1,948
Percent positive: 6.82%
The health department says it received 43,737 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 6.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 6.82%
- Sunday: 5.16%
- Saturday: 5.10%
- Friday: 5.98%
- Thursday: 4.92%
- Wednesday: 5.98%
- Tuesday: 6.35%
Percent positivity: 5.26%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.26% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 5.26%
- Sunday: 3.93%
- Saturday: 3.74%
- Friday: 4.79%
- Thursday: 3.77%
- Wednesday: 4.65%
- Tuesday: 5.03%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,767):
The state reported 41 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 55
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 74
- Friday: 110
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 172
Hospitalizations (45,004 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 229
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 86
- Saturday: 134
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 212
- Wednesday: 253
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,948
Deaths: 669
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,448
Deaths: 768
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,725
Deaths: 296
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,341
Deaths: 268
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,505
Deaths: 532
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,472
Deaths: 210
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,240
Deaths: 138
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,253
Deaths: 94
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,855
Deaths: 111
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,401
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.