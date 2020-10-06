Florida coronavirus: State adds 2,251 cases, positivity rate tops 5%

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 55 new coronavirus deaths and 2,251 new cases on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

There are now 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The resident death toll stands at 14,767.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 229 on Tuesday. The state has counted a total of 45,004 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (720,125 total):

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Sunday: 1,844

Saturday: 2,811

Friday: 2,660

Thursday: 2,628

Wednesday: 1,948

Percent positive: 6.82%

The health department says it received 43,737 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 6.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 6.82%

Sunday: 5.16%

Saturday: 5.10%

Friday: 5.98%

Thursday: 4.92%

Wednesday: 5.98%

Tuesday: 6.35%

Percent positivity: 5.26%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.26% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 5.26%

Sunday: 3.93%

Saturday: 3.74%

Friday: 4.79%

Thursday: 3.77%

Wednesday: 4.65%

Tuesday: 5.03%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,767):

The state reported 41 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 55

Monday: 41

Sunday: 43

Saturday: 74

Friday: 110

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 172

Hospitalizations (45,004 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 229

Monday: 66

Sunday: 86

Saturday: 134

Friday: 169

Thursday: 212

Wednesday: 253

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,948

Deaths: 669

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,448

Deaths: 768

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,725

Deaths: 296

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,341

Deaths: 268

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,505

Deaths: 532

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,472

Deaths: 210

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,240

Deaths: 138

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,253

Deaths: 94

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,855

Deaths: 111

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,401

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.