Florida coronavirus: State adds 1,844 cases, percent positivity drops below 4%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 1,844 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
There are now 716,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The health department also reported 43 new deaths on Sunday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,671.
There were 86 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,623 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (716,45 total):
- Sunday: 1,844
- Saturday: 2,811
- Friday: 2,660
- Thursday: 2,628
- Wednesday: 1,948
- Tuesday: 3,266
- Monday: 738
Percent positive: 5.10%
The health department says it received 54,194 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 5.10%
- Friday: 5.98%
- Thursday: 4.92%
- Wednesday: 5.98%
- Tuesday: 6.35%
- Monday: 6.67%
- Sunday: 5.37%
Percent positivity: 3.74%
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.74% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 3.74%
- Friday: 4.79%
- Thursday: 3.77%
- Wednesday: 4.65%
- Tuesday: 5.03%
- Monday: 5.01%
- Sunday: 4.23%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,671):
The state reported 43 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 74
- Friday: 110
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 172
- Tuesday: 106
- Monday: 5
Hospitalizations (44,709 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 86
- Saturday: 134
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 212
- Wednesday: 253
- Tuesday: 249
- Monday: 73
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,675
Deaths: 671
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,355
Deaths: 763
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,643
Deaths: 295
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,278
Deaths: 264
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,346
Deaths: 531
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,411
Deaths: 210
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,220
Deaths: 135
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,224
Deaths: 91
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,827
Deaths: 108
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,392
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
