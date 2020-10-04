Florida coronavirus: State adds 1,844 cases, percent positivity drops below 4%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 1,844 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

There are now 716,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The health department also reported 43 new deaths on Sunday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,671.

There were 86 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,623 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (716,45 total):

Sunday: 1,844

Saturday: 2,811

Friday: 2,660

Thursday: 2,628

Wednesday: 1,948

Tuesday: 3,266

Monday: 738

Percent positive: 5.10%

The health department says it received 54,194 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 5.10%

Friday: 5.98%

Thursday: 4.92%

Wednesday: 5.98%

Tuesday: 6.35%

Monday: 6.67%

Sunday: 5.37%

Percent positivity: 3.74%

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.74% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 3.74%

Friday: 4.79%

Thursday: 3.77%

Wednesday: 4.65%

Tuesday: 5.03%

Monday: 5.01%

Sunday: 4.23%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,671):

The state reported 43 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 43

Saturday: 74

Friday: 110

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 172

Tuesday: 106

Monday: 5

Hospitalizations (44,709 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 86

Saturday: 134

Friday: 169

Thursday: 212

Wednesday: 253

Tuesday: 249

Monday: 73

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,675

Deaths: 671

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,355

Deaths: 763

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,643

Deaths: 295

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,278

Deaths: 264

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,346

Deaths: 531

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,411

Deaths: 210

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,220

Deaths: 135

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,224

Deaths: 91

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,827

Deaths: 108

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,392

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

