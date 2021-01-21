Florida coronavirus: State adds 12,873 new cases, 350 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 12,873 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,613,884. With 161 more fatalities, 24,739 Florida residents are now dead.

The state also announced its lowest percent positivity on Thursday since Dec. 24.

New cases reported (1,613,884 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 12,873

Wednesday: 11,914

Tuesday: 9,816

Monday: 8,002

Sunday: 11,093

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 176,768 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.72% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 10.72%

Tuesday: 13.22%

Monday: 11.83%

Sunday: 12.56%

Saturday: 12.24%

Friday: 10.91%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.54% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 8.54%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 8.97%

Sunday: 9.19%

Saturday: 9.10%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,739 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 161 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,739. The total of non-resident deaths is 389.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 161

Wednesday: 142

Tuesday: 162

Monday: 137

Sunday: 133

New hospitalizations (69,282 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 350

Wednesday: 454

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 173

Sunday: 207

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,183,012 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 60,607

Wednesday: 56,298

Tuesday: 34,312

Monday: 24,079

Saturday: 70,086

Friday: 88,313

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 96,170

Deaths: 1,215

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,564

Deaths: 1,208

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,227

Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,755

Deaths: 464

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,610

Deaths: 471

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,855

Deaths: 914

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,230

Deaths: 327

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,032

Deaths: 237

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,109

Deaths: 323

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,456

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.