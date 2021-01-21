Florida coronavirus: State adds 12,873 new cases, 350 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 12,873 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,613,884. With 161 more fatalities, 24,739 Florida residents are now dead.
The state also announced its lowest percent positivity on Thursday since Dec. 24.
New cases reported (1,613,884 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 12,873
- Wednesday: 11,914
- Tuesday: 9,816
- Monday: 8,002
- Sunday: 11,093
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 176,768 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.72% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 10.72%
- Tuesday: 13.22%
- Monday: 11.83%
- Sunday: 12.56%
- Saturday: 12.24%
- Friday: 10.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.54% on Wednesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 8.54%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 8.97%
- Sunday: 9.19%
- Saturday: 9.10%
New Florida resident fatalities (24,739 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 161 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,739. The total of non-resident deaths is 389.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 161
- Wednesday: 142
- Tuesday: 162
- Monday: 137
- Sunday: 133
New hospitalizations (69,282 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 350
- Wednesday: 454
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 207
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,183,012 total people vaccinated):
- Thursday: 60,607
- Wednesday: 56,298
- Tuesday: 34,312
- Monday: 24,079
- Saturday: 70,086
- Friday: 88,313
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 96,170
Deaths: 1,215
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,564
Deaths: 1,208
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,227
Deaths: 563
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,755
Deaths: 464
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,610
Deaths: 471
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 46,855
Deaths: 914
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,230
Deaths: 327
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,032
Deaths: 237
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,109
Deaths: 323
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,456
Deaths: 22
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.