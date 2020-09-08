Florida coronavirus: State adds 1,823 new cases, surpasses 650k total

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,823 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases over 650,000.

Positive cases counted (650,092 total):

Tuesday: 1,823

Monday: 1,838

Sunday: 2,564

Saturday: 3,656

Percent positive

The health department received 40,893 test results from labs across the state Monday. Of the test results received, 6.81% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 6.81%

Sunday: 6.35%

Saturday: 6.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.96% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 4.96%

Sunday: 4.54%

Saturday: 4.94%

Fatalities (11,915 total):

The state reported 44 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 44

Monday: 22

Sunday: 38

Saturday: 61

Hospitalizations (40,195 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 112

Monday: 59

Sunday: 112

Saturday: 245

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,242

Deaths: 562

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,277

Deaths: 672

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,546

Deaths: 266

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,347

Deaths: 216

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,737

Deaths: 468

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,260

Deaths: 183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,770

Deaths: 99

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,900

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,307

Deaths: 64

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,159

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

