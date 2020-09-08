Florida coronavirus: State adds 1,823 new cases, surpasses 650k total

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,823 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases over 650,000.

Positive cases counted (650,092 total):

  • Tuesday: 1,823
  • Monday: 1,838
  • Sunday: 2,564
  • Saturday: 3,656

Percent positive

The health department received 40,893 test results from labs across the state Monday. Of the test results received, 6.81% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 6.81%
  • Sunday: 6.35%
  • Saturday: 6.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.96% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 4.96%
  • Sunday: 4.54%
  • Saturday: 4.94%

Fatalities (11,915 total):

The state reported 44 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 44
  • Monday: 22
  • Sunday: 38
  • Saturday: 61

Hospitalizations (40,195 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 112
  • Monday: 59
  • Sunday: 112
  • Saturday: 245

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  38,242
Deaths: 562

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases:  20,277
Deaths: 672

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,546
Deaths: 266

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,347
Deaths: 216

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,737
Deaths: 468

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,260
Deaths: 183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,770
Deaths: 99

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,900
Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,307
Deaths: 64

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,159
Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

