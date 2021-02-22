Florida coronavirus: Resident deaths surpass 30K as state reports 4,151 new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 4,151 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,872,923.
The state also recorded 159 more fatalities, bringing the resident death total to 30,065 deaths. The state had reached 25,000 deaths just last month.
New cases reported (1,872,923 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 4,151
- Sunday: 5,065
- Saturday: 7,280
- Friday: 6,683
- Thursday: 5,117
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 72,226 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 9.58
- Saturday: 8.42%
- Friday: 7.54%
- Thursday: 7.43%
- Wednesday: 8.04%
- Tuesday: 8.42%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 6.82
- Saturday: 6.32%
- Friday: 5.74%
- Thursday: 5.85%
- Wednesday: 6.40%
- Tuesday: 6.42%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,065 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,065. The total of non-resident deaths is 530.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 121
- Friday: 218
- Thursday: 163
New hospitalizations (77,904 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 146
- Sunday: 104
- Saturday: 246
- Friday: 284
- Thursday: 299
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,698,591 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 4,638
- Saturday: 25,852
- Friday: 50,357
- Thursday: 64,827
- Wednesday: 56,418
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 109,174
Deaths: 1,455
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,191
Deaths: 1,429
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,573
Deaths: 718
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,173
Deaths: 577
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,662
Deaths: 631
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,986
Deaths: 1,108
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,034
Deaths: 394
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,111
Deaths: 298
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,585
Deaths: 386
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,758
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.