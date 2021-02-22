Florida coronavirus: Resident deaths surpass 30K as state reports 4,151 new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 4,151 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,872,923.

The state also recorded 159 more fatalities, bringing the resident death total to 30,065 deaths. The state had reached 25,000 deaths just last month.

New cases reported (1,872,923 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 4,151

Sunday: 5,065

Saturday: 7,280

Friday: 6,683

Thursday: 5,117

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 72,226 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 9.58

Saturday: 8.42%

Friday: 7.54%

Thursday: 7.43%

Wednesday: 8.04%

Tuesday: 8.42%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.82

Saturday: 6.32%

Friday: 5.74%

Thursday: 5.85%

Wednesday: 6.40%

Tuesday: 6.42%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,065 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,065. The total of non-resident deaths is 530.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 159

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 121

Friday: 218

Thursday: 163

New hospitalizations (77,904 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 146

Sunday: 104

Saturday: 246

Friday: 284

Thursday: 299

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,698,591 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 4,638

Saturday: 25,852

Friday: 50,357

Thursday: 64,827

Wednesday: 56,418

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 109,174

Deaths: 1,455

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,191

Deaths: 1,429

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,573

Deaths: 718

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,173

Deaths: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,662

Deaths: 631

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,986

Deaths: 1,108

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,034

Deaths: 394

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,111

Deaths: 298

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,585

Deaths: 386

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,758

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.