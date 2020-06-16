Florida coronavirus: Record 2,783 new cases of virus, 55 additional deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported the largest spike of cases in a 24 hour period with nearly 2,800 new cases Tuesday.

The numbers released by state health officials Tuesday morning show a 2,783 case increase, bringing the total positive cases 80,109. The death count increased by 55, bringing the death toll to 2,993.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 of the last 14 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Tuesday.

As of Monday, of everyone tested for COVID-19 in Florida, 5% of them have been positive for the virus.

The United States has eclipsed 2 million cases of the virus, with over 116,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen nearly 8 million cases, with over 430,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,764
Deaths: 99
Hospitalizations: 540

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,337
Deaths: 102
Hospitalizations: 468

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 757
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,411
Deaths: 115
Hospitalizations: 237

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 532
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 91

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,496
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 379

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 135
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 170
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 44

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 150
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 200
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

