Florida coronavirus: Positivity rate remains steady as state surpasses 700,000 total cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health Sunday.

The state reported 1,882 new confirmed cases and 10 new deaths caused by the virus. Overall, 14,200 people have died from the disease in Florida, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.

New cases reported (700,564 total):

Sunday: 1,882

Saturday: 2,795

Friday: 2,847

Thursday: 2,541

Wednesday: 2,590

Tuesday: 2,470

Monday: 1,68

Percent positive: 5.34%

The health department says it received 49,545 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.34% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 5.34%

Friday: 5.47%

Thursday: 5.39%

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 7.21%

Monday: 7.55%

Sunday: 6.13%

Percent positivity: 4.08%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.08% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 4.08%

Friday: 4.15%

Thursday: 4.29%

Wednesday: 4.45%

Tuesday: 5.30%

Monday: 5.88%

Sunday: 4.36%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,032 total):

The state reported 10 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 10

Saturday: 107

Friday: 120

Thursday: 177

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 99

Monday: 21

Hospitalizations (43,533 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 64

Saturday: 170

Friday: 171

Thursday: 187

Wednesday: 170

Tuesday: 228

Monday: 90

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,614

Deaths: 628

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,853

Deaths: 744

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,340

Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,077

Deaths: 254

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,774

Deaths: 529

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,142

Deaths: 208

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,107

Deaths: 120

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,145

Deaths: 86

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,737

Deaths: 103

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,351

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.