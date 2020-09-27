Florida coronavirus: Positivity rate remains steady as state surpasses 700,000 total cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health Sunday.
The state reported 1,882 new confirmed cases and 10 new deaths caused by the virus. Overall, 14,200 people have died from the disease in Florida, including 168 non-residents.
There were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.
New cases reported (700,564 total):
- Sunday: 1,882
- Saturday: 2,795
- Friday: 2,847
- Thursday: 2,541
- Wednesday: 2,590
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,68
Percent positive: 5.34%
The health department says it received 49,545 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.34% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 5.34%
- Friday: 5.47%
- Thursday: 5.39%
- Wednesday: 5.73%
- Tuesday: 7.21%
- Monday: 7.55%
- Sunday: 6.13%
Percent positivity: 4.08%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.08% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 4.08%
- Friday: 4.15%
- Thursday: 4.29%
- Wednesday: 4.45%
- Tuesday: 5.30%
- Monday: 5.88%
- Sunday: 4.36%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,032 total):
The state reported 10 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 10
- Saturday: 107
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 177
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 99
- Monday: 21
Hospitalizations (43,533 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 64
- Saturday: 170
- Friday: 171
- Thursday: 187
- Wednesday: 170
- Tuesday: 228
- Monday: 90
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,614
Deaths: 628
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,853
Deaths: 744
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,340
Deaths: 291
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,077
Deaths: 254
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,774
Deaths: 529
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,142
Deaths: 208
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,107
Deaths: 120
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,145
Deaths: 86
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,737
Deaths: 103
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,351
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.