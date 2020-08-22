Florida coronavirus: Positivity rate drops 2%, lowest since early June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported a 4.89 positivity rate among new cases of coronavirus Saturday, the lowest rate since June 13.
The state reported 4,311 new cases and 106 virus fatalities on Saturday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Saturday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has logged a total of 597,597 infections, and 10,274 resident deaths since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
The state recorded 98,633 test results Friday, more than Thursday when it logged 71,513 results. Even though officials tallied 19,376 more tests Friday than Thursday, the number of positive cases were lower Friday.
Of the test results received Friday, 7.09% were positive, the lowest since June 14. The state counted 6,995 positive results and 91,638 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.89% on Friday, the lowest since June 13. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,424
Deaths: 519
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,209
Deaths: 595
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,014
Deaths: 248
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,921
Deaths: 180
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,104
Deaths: 404
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,645
Deaths: 157
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,406
Deaths: 69
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,709
Deaths: 53
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,944
Deaths: 46
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,043
Deaths: 8
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
