Florida coronavirus: Pharmacists will soon be allowed to provide COVID-19 tests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Licensed pharmacists will soon be able to provide coronavirus tests in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

During his coronavirus update, the governor announced he’s directing the state’s surgeon general to allow pharmacists to order and administer the tests in hopes it would make testing more easily available.

“We’ve gotta figure out ways to make (testing) as simple and accessible as possible,” he said. “It’s my hope that pharmacies throughout the state consider how to offer COVID-19 testing.”

Gov. DeSantis said the state is ready to help but noted it would be much easier if pharmacists were involved in testing. The governor said he’s still working through the details of the plan but hopes it will allow people to get tested at the pharmacy if they think they were exposed to coronavirus, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

The governor placed heavy emphasis on the importance of testing as the state moves forward with hopes of reopening the economy. He noted Friday that he’s not focused as much on having a specific date for reopening in mind. Instead, he’s emphasizing the importance of reopening the right way.