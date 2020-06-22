Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops 4% in new tests; state eclipses 100k cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida surpassed 100,000 cases of coronavirus Monday while the percent of new people testing positive dropped more than four percent.

While surpassing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 is a grim milestone, the Florida Dept. of Health was able to report some positive news Monday, as the percent of positive results from new cases dropped from 11.9% to 7.7%.

The state saw 2,926 new cases of the coronavirus reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,217. Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 19 of the last 20 days.

The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 7.74% Monday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 8.98%. State officials say a total of 33,831 people tested negative while 3,338 tests came back positive.

The death count increased by 12 Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,173. Hospitalizations have reached 13,119.

County-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,904

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 574

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,792

Deaths: 117

Hospitalizations: 542

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 967

Deaths: 94

Hospitalizations: 183

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,962

Deaths: 126

Hospitalizations: 249

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 861

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 109

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,210

Deaths: 78

Hospitalizations: 410

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 194

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 236

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 49

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 199

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 300

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

