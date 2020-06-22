Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops 4% in new tests; state eclipses 100k cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida surpassed 100,000 cases of coronavirus Monday while the percent of new people testing positive dropped more than four percent.
While surpassing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 is a grim milestone, the Florida Dept. of Health was able to report some positive news Monday, as the percent of positive results from new cases dropped from 11.9% to 7.7%.
The state saw 2,926 new cases of the coronavirus reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,217. Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 19 of the last 20 days.
The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 7.74% Monday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 8.98%. State officials say a total of 33,831 people tested negative while 3,338 tests came back positive.
The death count increased by 12 Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,173. Hospitalizations have reached 13,119.
County-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,904
Deaths: 115
Hospitalizations: 574
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,792
Deaths: 117
Hospitalizations: 542
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 967
Deaths: 94
Hospitalizations: 183
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,962
Deaths: 126
Hospitalizations: 249
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 861
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 109
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,210
Deaths: 78
Hospitalizations: 410
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 194
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 236
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 49
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 199
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 34
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 300
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
