Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops below 10%, first time in 40 days

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health tallied an additional 7,000-plus cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Health officials tallied 178 new hospitalizations and 62 more deaths, bringing the death count to 7,084 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 7,104 new cases were reported by health officials, bringing the total case count to 487,132.

Of the test results received Saturday, 13.44% were positive. The state said there were 11,827 positive results and 76,148 negative test results. This includes people who tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.28% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

It’s the first time the percent positivity has been under 10% since June 24.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 93,811 cases in that age group, which is 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,642 have been hospitalized and 52 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  29,990
Deaths: 347
Hospitalizations: 1,282

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,658
Deaths: 439
Hospitalizations: 1,530

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases:  5,673
Deaths: 121
Hospitalizations: 351

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases:  8,641
Deaths: 186
Hospitalizations: 548

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases:  12,948
Deaths: 271
Hospitalizations: 1,123

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases:  6,445
Deaths: 97
Hospitalizations: 482

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases:  1,735
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 219

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,249
Deaths: 29
Hospitalizations: 142

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases:  1,289
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 121

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 850
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 72

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

