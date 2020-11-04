Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity continues upward trend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,423 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 821,123.

The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,131 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,922 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 4,423

Tuesday: 4,637

Monday: 4,651

Sunday: 4,865

Saturday: 2,331

Friday: 5,592

Percent positive: 9.33%

The health department received 61,931 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 9.33%

Monday: 8.92%

Sunday: 8.38%

Saturday: 7.38%

Friday: 7.98%

Thursday: 7.22%

Percent positivity: 7.75%

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.75% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 7.75%

Monday: 7.58%

Sunday: 6.47%

Saturday: 4.32%

Friday: 6.32%

Thursday: 5.89%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 32

Florida reported 32 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,922 Floridians have died of the virus.

Wednesday: 32

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 45

Sunday: 28

Saturday: 41

Friday: 72

Hospitalizations (49,715 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 174

Tuesday: 230

Monday: 81

Sunday: 66

Saturday: 153

Friday: 174

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,869

Deaths: 822

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,278

Deaths: 828

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,902

Deaths: 345

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,604

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,147

Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,394

Deaths: 633

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,821

Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,740

Deaths: 119

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,330

Deaths: 136

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,623

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

