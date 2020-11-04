Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity continues upward trend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,423 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 821,123.

The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,131 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,922 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 4,423
  • Tuesday: 4,637
  • Monday: 4,651
  • Sunday: 4,865
  • Saturday: 2,331
  • Friday: 5,592

Percent positive: 9.33%

The health department received 61,931 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 9.33%
  • Monday: 8.92%
  • Sunday: 8.38%
  • Saturday: 7.38%
  • Friday: 7.98%
  • Thursday: 7.22%

Percent positivity: 7.75%

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.75% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 7.75%
  • Monday: 7.58%
  • Sunday: 6.47%
  • Saturday: 4.32%
  • Friday: 6.32%
  • Thursday: 5.89%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 32

Florida reported 32 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,922 Floridians have died of the virus.

  • Wednesday: 32
  • Tuesday: 56
  • Monday: 45
  • Sunday: 28
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 72

Hospitalizations (49,715 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 174
  • Tuesday: 230
  • Monday: 81
  • Sunday: 66
  • Saturday: 153
  • Friday: 174

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,869
Deaths: 822

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,278
Deaths: 828

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,902
Deaths: 345

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,604
Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,147
Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,394
Deaths: 633

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,821
Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,740
Deaths: 119

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,330
Deaths: 136

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,623
Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

