TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths were reported in Florida Friday, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 44,138 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 928 cases since Thursday’s report. A total of 1,917 people have died from the virus, up 42 from Thursday.

The 42 additional deaths reported Friday were from Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Dade, Escambia, Lee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

