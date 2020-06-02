Florida coronavirus: Over 57,000 confirmed cases, 2,530 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday evening show the state has a total of 57,447 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,530.

A total of 1,820,523 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 105,644 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,325,303 cases have been reported. There have been over 377,460 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,285

Deaths: 81

Hospitalizations: 433

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,335

Deaths: 90

Hospitalizations: 398

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 647

Deaths: 80

Hospitalizations: 165

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,074

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 216

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 394

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 77

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,053

Deaths: 58

Hospitalizations: 322

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 118

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 132

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 37

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 103

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 12

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.