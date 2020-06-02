Breaking News
Florida coronavirus: Over 57,000 confirmed cases, 2,530 deaths

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday evening show the state has a total of 57,447 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,530.

A total of 1,820,523 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 105,644 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,325,303 cases have been reported. There have been over 377,460 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,285
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 433

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,335
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 398

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 647
Deaths: 80
Hospitalizations: 165

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,074
Deaths: 98
Hospitalizations: 216

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 394
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 77

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,053
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 322

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 118
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 132
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 37

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 103
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 12

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

