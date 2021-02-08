Florida coronavirus: Over 2 million vaccinations administered

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,737 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,783,720.
Additionally, over two million vaccinations have been administered across the state. So far 1,322,426 people have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 693,865 people have received their second dose.
New cases reported (1,783,720 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 5,737
- Sunday: 6,624
- Saturday: 7,486
- Friday: 11,543
- Thursday: 7,711
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 92,430 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.42% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 10.42%
- Saturday: 9.85%
- Friday: 8.66%
- Thursday: 7.07%
- Wednesday: 11.32%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.37% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 7.37%
- Saturday: 6.82%
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.80%
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,815 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 119 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,815. The total of non-resident deaths is 472.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 142
- Friday: 210
- Thursday: 228
New hospitalizations (74,543 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 131
- Saturday: 145
- Friday: 297
- Thursday: 365
- Wednesday: 408
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,016,291 total people vaccinated):
- Monday: 22,325
- Sunday: 42,026
- Saturday: 57,731
- Friday: 51,479
- Thursday: 54,404
- Wednesday: 40,565
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 103,835
Deaths: 1,358
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,730
Deaths: 1,345
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,510
Deaths: 650
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,547
Deaths: 510
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,749
Deaths: 578
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,731
Deaths: 1,008
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,350
Deaths: 355
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,735
Deaths: 280
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,058
Deaths: 363
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,653
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.