Florida coronavirus: Over 2 million vaccinations administered

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,737 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,783,720.

Additionally, over two million vaccinations have been administered across the state. So far 1,322,426 people have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 693,865 people have received their second dose.

New cases reported (1,783,720 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 5,737

Sunday: 6,624

Saturday: 7,486

Friday: 11,543

Thursday: 7,711

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 92,430 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 10.42% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.85%

Friday: 8.66%

Thursday: 7.07%

Wednesday: 11.32%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.37% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 6.82%

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.80%

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,815 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 119 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,815. The total of non-resident deaths is 472.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 119

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 142

Friday: 210

Thursday: 228

New hospitalizations (74,543 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 131

Saturday: 145

Friday: 297

Thursday: 365

Wednesday: 408

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,016,291 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 22,325

Sunday: 42,026

Saturday: 57,731

Friday: 51,479

Thursday: 54,404

Wednesday: 40,565

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 103,835

Deaths: 1,358

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,730

Deaths: 1,345

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,510

Deaths: 650

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,547

Deaths: 510

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,749

Deaths: 578

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,731

Deaths: 1,008

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,350

Deaths: 355

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,735

Deaths: 280

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,058

Deaths: 363

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,653

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.