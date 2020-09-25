Florida coronavirus: Over 14,000 total COVID-19 deaths reported in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,847 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
The state has reported 13,915 Florida residents and 168 non-Florida residents, totaling 14,083 deaths.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (695,887 total):
- Friday: 2,847
- Thursday: 2,541
- Wednesday: 2,590
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,68
Percent positive: 5.39%
The health department says it received 72,079 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.39% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 5.39%
- Wednesday: 5.73%
- Tuesday: 7.21%
- Monday: 7.55%
- Sunday: 6.13%
Percent positivity: 4.29%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.29% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.29%
- Wednesday: 4.45%
- Tuesday: 5.30%
- Monday: 5.88%
- Sunday: 4.36%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,915 total):
The state reported 120 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 177
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 99
- Monday: 21
Hospitalizations (43,299 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 171
- Thursday: 187
- Wednesday: 170
- Tuesday: 228
- Monday: 90
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,506
Deaths: 625
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,845
Deaths: 742
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,393
Deaths: 291
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,065
Deaths: 254
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,647
Deaths: 526
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,101
Deaths: 208
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,107
Deaths: 119
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,127
Deaths: 82
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,722
Deaths: 100
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,331
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
