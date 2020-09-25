Florida coronavirus: Over 14,000 total COVID-19 deaths reported in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,847 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

The state has reported 13,915 Florida residents and 168 non-Florida residents, totaling 14,083 deaths.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (695,887 total):

Friday: 2,847

Thursday: 2,541

Wednesday: 2,590

Tuesday: 2,470

Monday: 1,68

Percent positive: 5.39%

The health department says it received 72,079 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.39% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 5.39%

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 7.21%

Monday: 7.55%

Sunday: 6.13%

Percent positivity: 4.29%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.29% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.29%

Wednesday: 4.45%

Tuesday: 5.30%

Monday: 5.88%

Sunday: 4.36%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,915 total):

The state reported 120 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 120

Thursday: 177

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 99

Monday: 21

Hospitalizations (43,299 since pandemic began):

Friday: 171

Thursday: 187

Wednesday: 170

Tuesday: 228

Monday: 90

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,506

Deaths: 625

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,845

Deaths: 742

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,393

Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,065

Deaths: 254

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,647

Deaths: 526

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,101

Deaths: 208

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,107

Deaths: 119

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,127

Deaths: 82

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,722

Deaths: 100

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,331

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

