Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 5,000 total deaths, counts 10k new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida has surpassed 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

The state reported 10,347 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic to 360,394.

Monday’s daily coronavirus report, which reflects Sunday’s data, shows 90 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death count to 5,072 Floridians.

Florida hospitals took in an additional 292 patients on Sunday. There has been a total of 1,438 new hospitalizations in the last five days.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, there were 9,452 people hospitalized throughout the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The state received 78,993 tests Sunday. Of that total, 18.15% were positive. The state says it received 64,656 negative results and 14,337 positives. The positive results include people who have tested positive more than once – for example, those who tested positive initially and were tested again to see if they still have the virus.

The percent positivity for new cases is 14.74%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 71,877 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, only 6% are hospitalized and 1% have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,021

Deaths: 234

Hospitalizations: 981

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,604

Deaths: 323

Hospitalizations: 1,138

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,290

Deaths: 107

Hospitalizations: 290

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,665

Deaths: 144

Hospitalizations: 406

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,838

Deaths: 176

Hospitalizations: 669

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,024

Deaths: 56

Hospitalizations: 359

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,195

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 126

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 775

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 117

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 853

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 83

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 704

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 60

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

