Florida coronavirus: Over 10k new cases, 421 hospitalizations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 10,360 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 254,511 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,197, up 95 from Friday morning.

The health department reported 421 more hospitalizations on Saturday. A total of 18,023 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has tested a total of 2,477,810 people. The overall percent positive is 10.3.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12.64% on Friday.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 15.31%.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Friday’s median age was 40.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,257
Deaths: 187
Hospitalizations: 799

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,512
Deaths: 229
Hospitalizations: 893

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,603
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 248

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,600
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 335

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,957
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 565

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,727
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 249

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 810
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 71

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 514
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 523
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 60

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 590
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss