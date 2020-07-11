Florida coronavirus: Over 10k new cases, 421 hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 10,360 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 254,511 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,197, up 95 from Friday morning.
The health department reported 421 more hospitalizations on Saturday. A total of 18,023 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has tested a total of 2,477,810 people. The overall percent positive is 10.3.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12.64% on Friday.
The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 15.31%.
Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Friday’s median age was 40.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,257
Deaths: 187
Hospitalizations: 799
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,512
Deaths: 229
Hospitalizations: 893
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,603
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 248
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,600
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 335
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,957
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 565
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,727
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 249
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 810
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 71
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 514
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 523
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 60
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 590
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.