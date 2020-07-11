Florida coronavirus: Over 10k new cases, 421 hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 10,360 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 254,511 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,197, up 95 from Friday morning.

The health department reported 421 more hospitalizations on Saturday. A total of 18,023 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has tested a total of 2,477,810 people. The overall percent positive is 10.3.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12.64% on Friday.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 15.31%.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Friday’s median age was 40.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,257

Deaths: 187

Hospitalizations: 799

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,512

Deaths: 229

Hospitalizations: 893

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,603

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 248

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,600

Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 335

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,957

Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 565

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,727

Deaths: 28

Hospitalizations: 249

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 810

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 71

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 514

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 523

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 60

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 590

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.