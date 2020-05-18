Florida coronavirus: OneBlood testing each blood donation for COVID-19 antibodies

Phlebotomist Josianne Fiefie, right, instructs Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez, left, to make a fist as he donates blood aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Miami. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – OneBlood will now begin coronavirus antibody testing on blood donations

The nonprofit, which was hit hard by impacts of the coronavirus, had more than 1,900 blood drives around the state canceled in mid-March – an unprecedented loss for those in the community in need of donations.

OneBlood began collecting and distributing COVID-19 convalescent plasma last month. Now it’s one of the first blood donation centers to use FDA-approved antibody tests with every donation.

“OneBlood is testing all donations for the coronavirus antibody,” said OneBlood Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes. “It will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.”

Donors will see results about 48 hours after their antibody test is complete.

“In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors,” Forbes said.

Transfusing plasma that contains coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus gives the patient’s immune system a boost which could potentially help them recover.

Because of social distancing measures that OneBlood has in place, all donors are required to make an appointment. Appointments can be made on the OneBlood website or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.

