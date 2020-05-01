Florida coronavirus: Nearly 35,000 confirmed cases, 1,314 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 35,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,300 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 1038 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 34,728. More than 5,700 people have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 1,314.
Health officials reported 13 deaths in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death, the site shows.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,163
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 193
Demographics of Cases
Men: 547
Women: 567
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 748
Deaths: 38
Hospitalizations: 214
Demographics of Cases
Men: 323
Women: 384
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 352
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 126
Demographics of Cases
Men: 144
Women: 191
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 580
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 150
Demographics of Cases
Men: 236
Women: 341
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 242
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Men: 116
Women: 126
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 483
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 127
Demographics of Cases
Men: 193
Women: 281
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 90
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 42
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50
Women: 49
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 12
There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
