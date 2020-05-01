Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Florida coronavirus: Nearly 35,000 confirmed cases, 1,314 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 35,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,300 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 1038 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 34,728. More than 5,700 people have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 1,314.

Health officials reported 13 deaths in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death, the site shows.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,163
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 193

Demographics of Cases
Men: 547  
Women: 567 

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 748
Deaths: 38
Hospitalizations: 214

Demographics of Cases
Men: 323  
Women: 384 

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 352
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 126

Demographics of Cases
Men: 144  
Women: 191 

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 580
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 150

Demographics of Cases
Men: 236  
Women: 341 

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 242
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases
Men: 116  
Women: 126 

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 483
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases
Men: 193  
Women: 281 

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 90
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 42

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50
Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 12

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

