Florida coronavirus: Nearly 35,000 confirmed cases, 1,314 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 35,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,300 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 1038 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 34,728. More than 5,700 people have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 1,314.

Health officials reported 13 deaths in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death, the site shows.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,163

Deaths: 24

Hospitalizations: 193

Demographics of Cases

Men: 547

Women: 567

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 748

Deaths: 38

Hospitalizations: 214

Demographics of Cases

Men: 323

Women: 384

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 352

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 126

Demographics of Cases

Men: 144

Women: 191

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 580

Deaths: 55

Hospitalizations: 150

Demographics of Cases

Men: 236

Women: 341

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 242

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases

Men: 116

Women: 126

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 483

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases

Men: 193

Women: 281

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 90

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 42

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50

Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases

Men: 4

Women: 12

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

