Florida coronavirus: Death toll nears 2,000 as more businesses reopen

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the states total up to 46,442. Nearly 2,000 people have died.

According to the latest figures on their website, 8,304 people were hospitalized with the disease and 1,997 have died since the outbreak began. That’s up 24 from Sunday morning with two new deaths in Hillsborough County, and two others in Pinellas and Polk counties.

The grim numbers come as more businesses across the state open their doors to customers. Gyms reopened on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores can now run at 50% capacity.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,653

Deaths: 55

Hospitalizations: 344

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,051

Deaths: 68

Hospitalizations: 313

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 518

Deaths: 58

Hospitalizations: 153

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 867

Deaths: 81

Hospitalizations: 196

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 319

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 68

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 746

Deaths: 43

Hospitalizations: 237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 110

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 104

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 112

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 29

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 42

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 9

As of 11 a.m. Monday morning, world has seen over 4.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 315,000 deaths. The United States has nearly 1.5 million cases and over 89,500 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

