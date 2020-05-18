TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the states total up to 46,442. Nearly 2,000 people have died.
According to the latest figures on their website, 8,304 people were hospitalized with the disease and 1,997 have died since the outbreak began. That’s up 24 from Sunday morning with two new deaths in Hillsborough County, and two others in Pinellas and Polk counties.
The grim numbers come as more businesses across the state open their doors to customers. Gyms reopened on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores can now run at 50% capacity.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,653
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 344
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,051
Deaths: 68
Hospitalizations: 313
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 518
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 153
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 867
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 196
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 319
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 68
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 746
Deaths: 43
Hospitalizations: 237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 112
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 29
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 42
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9
As of 11 a.m. Monday morning, world has seen over 4.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 315,000 deaths. The United States has nearly 1.5 million cases and over 89,500 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida coronavirus: Death toll nears 2,000 as more businesses reopen
- New MLB rules: Shower at home, don’t spit, no mascots
- Florida Keys will reopen to visitors June 1 amid pandemic
- Summer classes underway for college students, but what’s next?
- Tampa Bay gyms reopen, restaurants up capacity