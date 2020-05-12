Florida coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 additional cases, 44 deaths in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 44 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 41,923 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 941 cases since Monday’s report. A total of 7,418 patients have been hospitalized and 1,779 have died.

There are now over 4.2 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 287,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.3 million known cases and over 80,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,473

Deaths: 41

Hospitalizations: 302

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 909

Deaths: 62

Hospitalizations: 261

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 435

Deaths: 57

Hospitalizations: 141

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 795

Deaths: 74

Hospitalizations: 183

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 302

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 59

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 675

Deaths: 35

Hospitalizations: 214

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 101

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 32

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 107

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

