Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—More than 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida and over 27,000 people have fallen ill with the virus, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

The Florida Department of Health has thus far tallied 27,058 cases of the novel coronavirus, 4,000 of which have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 823.

The Tampa Bay area saw nine new deaths on Monday—four in Sarasota County, two in Manatee County, two in Polk County, and one in Highlands County.

There are now more than 775,000 known cases in the United States. More than 41,000 people have died. The world has nearly 2.5 million cases. The global death toll is 171,249.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 973

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 152

Demographics of Cases

Men: 459

Women: 472

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 607

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 132

Demographics of Cases

Men: 279

Women: 287

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 291

Deaths: 28

Hospitalizations: 100

Demographics of Cases

Men: 121

Women: 155

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 433

Deaths: 33

Hospitalizations: 84

Demographics of Cases

Men: 179

Women: 248

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 209

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 47

Demographics of Cases

Men: 100

Women: 102

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 335

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 96

Demographics of Cases

Men: 146

Women: 182

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Men: 39

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 26

Demographics of Cases

Men: 37

Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 86

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 23

Demographics of Cases

Men: 43

Women: 43

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

