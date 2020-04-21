Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—More than 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida and over 27,000 people have fallen ill with the virus, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.
The Florida Department of Health has thus far tallied 27,058 cases of the novel coronavirus, 4,000 of which have been hospitalized. The death toll stands at 823.
The Tampa Bay area saw nine new deaths on Monday—four in Sarasota County, two in Manatee County, two in Polk County, and one in Highlands County.
There are now more than 775,000 known cases in the United States. More than 41,000 people have died. The world has nearly 2.5 million cases. The global death toll is 171,249.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 973
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 152
Demographics of Cases
Men: 459
Women: 472
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 607
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 132
Demographics of Cases
Men: 279
Women: 287
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 291
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 100
Demographics of Cases
Men: 121
Women: 155
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 433
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 84
Demographics of Cases
Men: 179
Women: 248
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 209
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 47
Demographics of Cases
Men: 100
Women: 102
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 335
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 96
Demographics of Cases
Men: 146
Women: 182
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 26
Demographics of Cases
Men: 37
Women: 33
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 86
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 23
Demographics of Cases
Men: 43
Women: 43
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus
- Something Good: Pasco firefighters buy new bike for young boy after his was stolen
- COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids
- Look up! Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, Wednesday morning
- Tampa couple survives COVID-19, now looking for antibody tests