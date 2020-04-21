Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—More than 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida and over 27,000 people have fallen ill with the virus, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

The Tampa Bay area saw nine new deaths on Monday—four in Sarasota County, two in Manatee County, two in Polk County, and one in Highlands County.

There are now more than 775,000 known cases in the United States. More than 41,000 people have died. The world has nearly 2.5 million cases. The global death toll is 171,249.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 973
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 152

Demographics of Cases
Men: 459
Women: 472

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 607
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 132

Demographics of Cases
Men: 279
Women: 287

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 291
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 100

Demographics of Cases
Men: 121
Women: 155

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 433
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 84

Demographics of Cases
Men: 179
Women: 248

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 209
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 47

Demographics of Cases
Men: 100
Women: 102

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 335
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 96

Demographics of Cases
Men: 146
Women: 182

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 26

Demographics of Cases
Men: 37
Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 86
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 23

Demographics of Cases
Men: 43
Women: 43

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

