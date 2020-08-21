Florida coronavirus: More than 7K children diagnosed, 1 death in last 13 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Hillsborough girl is the latest in the state’s pediatric coronavirus deaths, and the youngest death in the state so far, and the number of children in Florida being diagnosed with coronavirus is growing just before schools reopen.

Since March, the Florida Department of Health reports that 47,049 Floridians under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 593 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

But what’s more concerning is the number of cases between Aug. 7 and Aug. 20 — 7,188, including 74 hospitalizations and 1 death.

Among the ten local counties that make up the Tampa Bay region, Pinellas County has had the lowest pediatric positive percentage rate in the last 13 days at 6.3 percent.

The highest is in Highlands County, where 16.6 percent of children tested have a positive result.

The state’s total pediatric positivity rate for nearly two weeks has been 13.1 percent of the 54,768 children tested.

The state’s health department reported 4,684 new cases and 119 virus fatalities on Friday, just days before school is set to resume in-person around Tampa Bay.

