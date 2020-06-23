Florida coronavirus: More than 3K new cases reported

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Department of Health reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The state reported ‭3,289‬ new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 103,506.

The health department reported 199 new hospitalizations on Tuesday morning and 64 new deaths. There have been 3,237 total deaths in Florida residents and 13,318 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – also increased, according to Tuesday’s report. The percent positivity for new cases on Monday was 10.89%.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 13.19%. The state says 32,469 negative test results were received while 4,933 people tested positive.

“Clearly you’re seeing this, this is real. Now they are testing more than they were, for sure, but they’re also testing positive at a higher rate than they were before,” Gov. Ron DeSantis. “So that would tell you, there’s probably been an escalation in transmission over the last seven to 10 days.”

As of Tuesday, Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Monday’s median age was 35. Tampa Bay area counties have reported an upward trend in young adults testing positive for the virus. Gov. DeSantis addressed that trend during a news conference on Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen, particularly over the last week, is a real explosion in new cases among our younger demographics,” he said. “When we started this in March, the median age of people who tested positive was – I think – 65. As the testing ramped up, that went into the 50s. But it was pretty much in the 50s for most of the time and then just recently has really plunged.”

According to the state’s report, Floridians in the 25 – 34 age range account for the largest percentage of cases. A total of 18,736 people in that age group have tested positive – 18% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 783 people have been hospitalized and 18 have died.

“The folks in that age group, unless they have a really serious underlying condition, do not suffer the same types of clinical consequences,” DeSantis said.

According to the governor, community transmission is what’s causing the increase in cases among younger people.

“I think part of that is just natural, you kinda go and want to be doing things, you want to be more out and about. I think the folks who are a little older and would be more vulnerable have been a little bit more careful,” he said. “So you’re just seeing more contact.”

The bottom line, according to the governor, is to follow guidelines that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. He stressed the importance of washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks if you can’t.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Tuesday (number of hospitalizations is cumulative):

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,176

Deaths: 119

Hospitalizations: 585

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,033

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 571

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,031

Deaths: 95

Hospitalizations: 187

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,013

Deaths: 127

Hospitalizations: 254

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 954

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 113

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,279

Deaths: 78

Hospitalizations: 424

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 206

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 31

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 258

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 53

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 204

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 318

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 35

