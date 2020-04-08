Florida coronavirus: More than 1,000 new cases as death toll nears 300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health recorded 13 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday evening, bringing the state’s toll just shy of 300.

According to health department data, a 46-year-old Hernando County woman was one of the latest victims of the virus, which has killed 296 people in the state thus far.

The state now has 14,747 cases, up more than 1,000 from Monday night.

Statewide, 1,893 people have been hospitalized with the illness.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 608

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 95

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 301

Women: 305

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 387

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 68

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 6 to 95

Men: 202

Women: 185

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 173

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 34

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 79

Women: 97

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 164

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 34

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 89

Men: 76

Women: 86

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 82

Men: 64

Women: 58

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 199

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 67

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 96

Women: 102

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 51

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 26

Women: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 22

Women: 15

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 51

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 23

Women: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 2

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States now has 399,929 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Tuesday evening, 12,911 people have died. There are 1,446,557 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 83,149.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

