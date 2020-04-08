Florida coronavirus: More than 1,000 new cases as death toll nears 300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health recorded 13 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday evening, bringing the state’s toll just shy of 300.
According to health department data, a 46-year-old Hernando County woman was one of the latest victims of the virus, which has killed 296 people in the state thus far.
The state now has 14,747 cases, up more than 1,000 from Monday night.
Statewide, 1,893 people have been hospitalized with the illness.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 608
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 95
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 301
Women: 305
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 387
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 68
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 6 to 95
Men: 202
Women: 185
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 173
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 34
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 79
Women: 97
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 164
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 34
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 89
Men: 76
Women: 86
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 64
Women: 58
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 199
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 67
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 96
Women: 102
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 51
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 26
Women: 25
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 22
Women: 15
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 51
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 23
Women: 28
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 2
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States now has 399,929 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Tuesday evening, 12,911 people have died. There are 1,446,557 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 83,149.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
