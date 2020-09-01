Florida coronavirus: Highest case count since Aug. 7 following ‘unacceptable’ data dump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported the highest daily coronavirus case count since early August on Tuesday, which the state says can be attributed to an ‘unacceptable’ data dump by Quest Diagnostics.
The state confirmed 7,569 new cases Tuesday, the highest amount since Aug. 7. Without the Quest backlog, the state says the number would have been 3,773.
The backlog also impacted the positivity rate. The state says the Aug. 31 rate was 6.8% but would have been 5.9% without the data dump.
The state reported 187 total virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has tallied a total of 631,040 infections, and 11,374 resident deaths since the pandemic began.
Florida also reported 364 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,859.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,293
Deaths: 551
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,878
Deaths: 663
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,381
Deaths: 260
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,177
Deaths: 204
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,101
Deaths: 447
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,083
Deaths: 180
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,668
Deaths: 85
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,830
Deaths: 67
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,117
Deaths: 59
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,097
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
