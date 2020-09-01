Florida coronavirus: Highest case count since Aug. 7 following ‘unacceptable’ data dump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported the highest daily coronavirus case count since early August on Tuesday, which the state says can be attributed to an ‘unacceptable’ data dump by Quest Diagnostics.

The state confirmed 7,569 new cases Tuesday, the highest amount since Aug. 7. Without the Quest backlog, the state says the number would have been 3,773.

The backlog also impacted the positivity rate. The state says the Aug. 31 rate was 6.8% but would have been 5.9% without the data dump.

The state reported 187 total virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 631,040 infections, and 11,374 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Florida also reported 364 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,859.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,293

Deaths: 551

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,878

Deaths: 663

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,381

Deaths: 260

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,177

Deaths: 204

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,101

Deaths: 447

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,083

Deaths: 180

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,668

Deaths: 85

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,830

Deaths: 67

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,117

Deaths: 59

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,097

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: