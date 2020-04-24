Reopening Florida: Gov. DeSantis doesn’t set date, stresses importance of getting it right

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he and his Reopen Florida Task Force are having thorough and methodical talks when it comes to planning on reopening the state’s economy.

Gov. DeSantis has not officially said yet what his plans are for reopening the State of Florida, which has been under a safer-at-home order since April 3. The executive order is set to expire on April 30 unless DeSantis chooses to extend it.

“I’m not as concerned with specific dates as I am with getting right,” DeSantis said. “I don’t have an artificial date for that.”

The governor noted he would be working throughout the weekend and in the coming days to develop a plan but stressed he wants to make sure he’s making the right decisions.

“If you do it right, we’ll be able to build off this and get to a place where people can get back on their feet,” he added.

During Friday evening’s news conference, the governor placed heavy emphasis on testing, saying it would be a “very important component” going forward.

DeSantis also noted that he’s looking closely at the positivity rate for new cases.

“Sometimes people test positive for 21 days or more,” he said. “So you have a lot of repeat positives.”

The governor said he is working on expanding access to testing for Floridians. One of the biggest changes he announced is he’s directing the state to allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

“I am going to direct the surgeon general to allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests,” he said. “Allowing licensed pharmacists to do this expands capacity and is ultimately the right thing to do.”