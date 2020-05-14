TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus until June 2.
The governor’s original executive order on the issue was signed on April 2 and would run through May 17.
The order states this does not relieve an individual from their obligation to make mortgage or rent payments.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
- Jeff Bezos poised to become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
- Southwest will let you board without a mask
- Wisconsin bars reopen after court ruling praised by Trump
- Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions until June 2