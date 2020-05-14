Breaking News
Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions until June 2

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus until June 2.

The governor’s original executive order on the issue was signed on April 2 and would run through May 17.

The order states this does not relieve an individual from their obligation to make mortgage or rent payments.

