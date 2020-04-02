Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a news conference alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, rear, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Miami. DeSantis noted that most of the Florida infections from the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, stemmed from international travel. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evections due to the coronavirus for 45 days.

The executive order is effective today and will run through May 17.

The order states this does not relieve an individual from their obligation to make mortgage or rent payments.

