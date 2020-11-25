LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis extends order suspending COVID-19 related enforcement fines

Coronavirus

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday extended his executive order that bans local governments from enforcing mask mandate violations.

On Sept. 25, DeSantis signed an executive order that prevented municipalities from fining people for violating a mask ordinance and has stated that he’s not going to have any more lockdowns. The order, which signaled Florida’s move to phase 3, also prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

The extension of the order comes as states across the country are bringing back some restrictions as virus cases surge nationwide.

Florida surpassed 950,000 total cases on Tuesday, according to the health department’s daily report.

When Florida reopened in September, part of the order barred local governments from adopting and enforcing restrictions they saw fit.  Last week, a group of Florida mayors, including St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, are now lobbying the governor to rescind that, or in the very least, adopt a statewide mask mandate.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss