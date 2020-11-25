Florida coronavirus: Gov. DeSantis extends order suspending COVID-19 related enforcement fines

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday extended his executive order that bans local governments from enforcing mask mandate violations.

On Sept. 25, DeSantis signed an executive order that prevented municipalities from fining people for violating a mask ordinance and has stated that he’s not going to have any more lockdowns. The order, which signaled Florida’s move to phase 3, also prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

The extension of the order comes as states across the country are bringing back some restrictions as virus cases surge nationwide.

Florida surpassed 950,000 total cases on Tuesday, according to the health department’s daily report.

When Florida reopened in September, part of the order barred local governments from adopting and enforcing restrictions they saw fit. Last week, a group of Florida mayors, including St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, are now lobbying the governor to rescind that, or in the very least, adopt a statewide mask mandate.