Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,190 new cases, 98 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,190 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.
Positive cases counted (661,571 total):
- Saturday: 3,190
- Friday: 3,650
- Thursday: 2,583
- Wednesday 2,056
- Tuesday: 1,823
- Monday: 1,838
Percent positive:
The health department received 79,168 test results from labs across the state Friday. Of all the test results received, 5.80% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 5.80%
- Thursday: 6.85%
- Wednesday: 7.19%
- Tuesday: 8.15%
- Monday: 6.81%
- Sunday: 6.35%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.44% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 4.44%
- Thursday: 5.53%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
- Tuesday: 5.94%
- Monday: 4.96%
- Sunday: 4.54%
Florida Resident Fatalities (12,600):
The state reported 98 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 176
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 200
- Tuesday: 44
- Monday: 22
Hospitalizations (41,215 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 194
- Friday: 214
- Thursday: 290
- Wednesday: 322
- Tuesday: 112
- Monday: 59
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,109
Deaths: 585
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,724
Deaths: 701
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,753
Deaths: 275
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,522
Deaths: 233
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,273
Deaths: 488
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,449
Deaths: 195
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,838
Deaths: 105
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,977
Deaths: 77
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,435
Deaths: 72
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,204
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
