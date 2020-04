Florida coronavirus: Death toll surpasses 600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Twenty-three more people have died of the novel coronavirus in Florida, bringing the state’s death toll past 600, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday night.

Florida now has 22,519 confirmed cases of the virus, up 438 from Wednesday morning.

Tampa Bay has just over 2,500 confirmed cases. New deaths were reported in Sarasota, Citrus and Highlands counties Wednesday evening. Nearly 100 people in the area have died.

Around the world, there are more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 133,000 people have died. The US has 634,975 known cases and nearly 28,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 870

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 143

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 100

Men: 414

Women: 416

Race:

Black: 131 (16%)

White: 396 (48%)

Other: 177 (21%)

Unknown/No Data: 126 (15%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 235 (28%)

Not-Hispanic: 444 (53%)

Unknown/No Data: 151 (18%)

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 513

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 101

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 98

Men: 240

Women: 233

Race:

Black: 59 (12%)

White: 360 (76%)

Other: 23 (5%)

Unknown/No Data: 31 (7%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 44 (9%)

Not-Hispanic: 385 (81%)

Unknown/No Data: 44 (9%)

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 253

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 84

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 105

Women: 133

Race:

Black: 12 (5%)

White: 191 (80%)

Other: 20 (8%)

Unknown/No Data: 15 (6%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 30 (13%)

Not-Hispanic: 177 (74%)

Unknown/No Data: 31 (13%)

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 277

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 54

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Men: 126

Women: 146

Race:

Black: 38 (14%)

White: 171 (62%)

Other: 18 (7%)

Unknown/No Data: 48 (17%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 14 (5%)

Not-Hispanic: 172 (63%)

Unknown/No Data: 89 (32%)

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 186

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 39

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 94

Men: 90

Women: 89

Race:

Black: 15 (8%)

White: 119 (66%)

Other: 32 (18%)

Unknown/No Data: 13 (7%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 46 (26%)

Not-Hispanic: 115 (64%)

Unknown/No Data: 18 (10%)

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 286

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 91

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 97

Men: 131

Women: 151

Race:

Black: 53 (19%)

White: 172 (61%)

Other: 30 (11%)

Unknown/No Data: 26 (9%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 87 (31%)

Not-Hispanic: 158 (56%)

Unknown/No Data: 36 (13%)

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 85

Men: 35

Women: 34

Race:

Black: 3 (4%)

White: 42 (61%)

Other: 3 (4%)

Unknown/No Data: 21 (30%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 8 (12%)

Not-Hispanic: 27 (39%)

Unknown/No Data: 34 (49%)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 33

Women: 30

Race:

Black: 18 (29%)

White: 28 (44%)

Other: 15 (24%)

Unknown/No Data: 2 (3%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 22 (35%)

Not-Hispanic: 33 (52%)

Unknown/No Data: 8 (13%)

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 74

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 12 to 93

Men: 37

Women: 37

Race:

Black: 0 (0%)

White: 40 (54%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unknown/No Data: 33 (45%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 4 (5%)

Not-Hispanic: 40 (54%)

Unknown/No Data: 30 (41%)

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 33%

Women: 67%

Race:

Black: 0 (0%)

White: 2 (100%)

Other: 0 (0%)

Unknown/No Data: 0 (0%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 0 (0%)

Not-Hispanic: 2 (100%)

Unknown/No Data: 0 (0%)

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

