Florida coronavirus: Another 1,000-plus cases brings state total to 66,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,000 more positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
New numbers released by state health officials Tuesday morning show the state has a total of 66,000 cases, up 1,096 since Monday.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in six of the last seven days.
The death toll increased to 2,765 Tuesday, as 53 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,185.
Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 111,000 deaths.
Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 407,000 global deaths.
Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,862
Deaths: 93
Hospitalizations: 488
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,627
Deaths: 99
Hospitalizations: 424
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 673
Deaths: 86
Hospitalizations: 168
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,220
Deaths: 111
Hospitalizations: 227
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 431
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 84
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,230
Deaths: 70
Hospitalizations: 347
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 26
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 148
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 40
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 128
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 150
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.