Florida coronavirus: Another 1,000-plus cases brings state total to 66,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,000 more positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

New numbers released by state health officials Tuesday morning show the state has a total of 66,000 cases, up 1,096 since Monday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in six of the last seven days.

The death toll increased to 2,765 Tuesday, as 53 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,185.

Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 111,000 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 407,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,862

Deaths: 93

Hospitalizations: 488

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,627

Deaths: 99

Hospitalizations: 424

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 673

Deaths: 86

Hospitalizations: 168

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,220

Deaths: 111

Hospitalizations: 227

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 431

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 84

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,230

Deaths: 70

Hospitalizations: 347

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 26

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 148

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 128

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 150

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.