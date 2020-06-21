Florida coronavirus: Almost 12% test positive again as state adds over 3,000 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported a nearly 12% positivity rate among new COVID-19 tests again Sunday.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 18 of the last 19 days, adding another 3,000 cases Sunday.
The numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Sunday morning show a 3,494-case increase, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases statewide to 97,291.
The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.89% on Sunday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 13.6%. State officials say a total of 35,452 people tested negative while 5,576 tests came back positive.
The death count increased by 17 Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,161.
Of the 57 total deaths reported over the weekend was a 17-year-old Pasco County boy. Health officials said the teen did not contract the virus by traveling, and it is unknown if he came in contact with a confirmed case.
Hospitalizations have reached 13,037.
The United States has eclipsed 2.2 million cases of the virus, with over 119,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.6 million cases and over 460,000 deaths.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,512
Deaths: 114
Hospitalizations: 573
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,606
Deaths: 115
Hospitalizations: 533
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 938
Deaths: 94
Hospitalizations: 182
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,876
Deaths: 126
Hospitalizations: 247
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 798
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 106
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,027
Deaths: 78
Hospitalizations: 407
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 179
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 224
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 49
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 189
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 34
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 284
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
