Florida coronavirus: Almost 12% test positive again as state adds over 3,000 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported a nearly 12% positivity rate among new COVID-19 tests again Sunday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 18 of the last 19 days, adding another 3,000 cases Sunday.

The numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Sunday morning show a 3,494-case increase, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases statewide to 97,291.

The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.89% on Sunday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 13.6%. State officials say a total of 35,452 people tested negative while 5,576 tests came back positive.

The death count increased by 17 Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,161.

Of the 57 total deaths reported over the weekend was a 17-year-old Pasco County boy. Health officials said the teen did not contract the virus by traveling, and it is unknown if he came in contact with a confirmed case.

Hospitalizations have reached 13,037.

The United States has eclipsed 2.2 million cases of the virus, with over 119,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.6 million cases and over 460,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,512

Deaths: 114

Hospitalizations: 573

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,606

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 533

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 938

Deaths: 94

Hospitalizations: 182

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,876

Deaths: 126

Hospitalizations: 247

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 798

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 106

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,027

Deaths: 78

Hospitalizations: 407

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 179

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 224

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 49

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 189

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 284

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

