Florida coronavirus: 966 reported COVID-19 cases snaps 5 day streak of 1,000+

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The five day streak of 1,000-plus coronavirus cases was snapped Monday after Florida Dept. of Health reported an increase of 966.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Monday show the state has a total of 64,904 cases, up 966 since Sunday.

The death toll also increased to 2,712 up 12 since Sunday. Hospitalizations across the state has now surpassed 11,000.

Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen over 110,000 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 403,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,801
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 474

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,586
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 418

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 665
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 167

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,210
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 223

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 423
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 82

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,193
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 339

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 121
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 148
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 128
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 148
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 15

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

