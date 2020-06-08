TAMPA (WFLA) – The five day streak of 1,000-plus coronavirus cases was snapped Monday after Florida Dept. of Health reported an increase of 966.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Monday show the state has a total of 64,904 cases, up 966 since Sunday.

The death toll also increased to 2,712 up 12 since Sunday. Hospitalizations across the state has now surpassed 11,000.

Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen over 110,000 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 403,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,801

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 474

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,586

Deaths: 95

Hospitalizations: 418

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 665

Deaths: 85

Hospitalizations: 167

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,210

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 223

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 423

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 82

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,193

Deaths: 67

Hospitalizations: 339

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 121

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 148

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 128

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 148

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 15

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.