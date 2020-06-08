TAMPA (WFLA) – The five day streak of 1,000-plus coronavirus cases was snapped Monday after Florida Dept. of Health reported an increase of 966.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Monday show the state has a total of 64,904 cases, up 966 since Sunday.
The death toll also increased to 2,712 up 12 since Sunday. Hospitalizations across the state has now surpassed 11,000.
Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen over 110,000 deaths.
Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 403,000 global deaths.
Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,801
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 474
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,586
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 418
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 665
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 167
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,210
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 223
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 423
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 82
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,193
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 339
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 121
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 25
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 148
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 40
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 128
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 148
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 15
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.