Florida coronavirus: 927 dead as known cases near 30,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 30,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 900 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida reported an additional 267 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28,576. Nearly 4,500 people have been hospitalized and 927 have died.
Six people in Tampa Bay died of the virus on Wednesday, according to data from the health department. A 97-year-old woman who had no known contact with COVID-19 patients died Tuesday morning. Five more deaths were reported Wednesday evening in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 986
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 155
Demographics of Cases
Men: 465
Women: 477
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 641
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 144
Demographics of Cases
Men: 288
Women: 312
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 302
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations: 107
Demographics of Cases
Men: 124
Women: 162
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 448
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 99
Demographics of Cases
Men: 184
Women: 262
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 220
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 48
Demographics of Cases
Men: 105
Women: 108
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 364
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 118
Demographics of Cases
Men: 155
Women: 202
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 83
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Men: 38
Women: 39
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 27
Demographics of Cases
Men: 37
Women: 33
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 92
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 45
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
Around the world, there are more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 179,000 people have died. The US has over 826,000 known cases and over 45,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
