Florida coronavirus: 927 dead as known cases near 30,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 30,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 900 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida reported an additional 267 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28,576. Nearly 4,500 people have been hospitalized and 927 have died.

Six people in Tampa Bay died of the virus on Wednesday, according to data from the health department. A 97-year-old woman who had no known contact with COVID-19 patients died Tuesday morning. Five more deaths were reported Wednesday evening in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 986

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 155

Demographics of Cases

Men: 465

Women: 477

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 641

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 144

Demographics of Cases

Men: 288

Women: 312

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 302

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 107

Demographics of Cases

Men: 124

Women: 162

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 448

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 99

Demographics of Cases

Men: 184

Women: 262

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 220

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 48

Demographics of Cases

Men: 105

Women: 108

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 364

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 118

Demographics of Cases

Men: 155

Women: 202

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 83

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Men: 38

Women: 39

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 27

Demographics of Cases

Men: 37

Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 92

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 47

Women: 45

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

Around the world, there are more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 179,000 people have died. The US has over 826,000 known cases and over 45,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

